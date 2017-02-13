BREAKING: ‘Trump to call Buhari today’

Geoffrey York, African Correspondent for the for The Globe and Mail says US president Donald Trump will on Monday speak with President Muhammadu Buhari over the phone.

York said the call would be made by :45pm.

“Today is “Africa day” for Donald Trump. He speaks by phone to Nigerian president Buhari at 3:45 pm (Lagos time); then speaks to Jacob Zuma,” York tweeted.

