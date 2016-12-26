Buhari doesn’t have to comment on Southern Kaduna killings – Femi Adesina

The presidency has replied to comments in the media on President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence on the killings in Southern Kaduna.

Speaking on Sunrise daily, a Channels TV programme, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said the governor was “on top of the situation”.

“You don’t have to hear from the president on that matter. You see, when it pays us, we talk about federalism and true federalism, yet you want the president and presidency to talk about everything,” he said.

“When things like this happen in a state, there is a chief security officer, he is supposed to be on top of the matter. Governor El-Rufai was at the villa on Thursday to brief the president, so why should the president then be talking about it?

“True federalism is the governor should be in charge and he is in charge of it.”

Adesina added, “When these herdsmen attack happen, you need to see what the president is doing, always on the line with the governors and talking with them and getting updates.

“And he has said it before – even former President Olusegun Obasanjo said it, this problem will be sorted out with the local governments and the states principally. The federal government has roles to play but not as much as the state and local governments.”

