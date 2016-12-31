Buhari running a govt of double-standard – Fayose

Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose says President Muhammadu Buhari is running a government of double standard.

Fayose stated this on Friday through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, who spoke on AIT’s Kaakaki program.

The governor queried the investigation of acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

“Magu was indicted by their own DSS and they are still saying the AGF should investigate, is AGF the police? After Magu had been indicted by the DSS, what are they investigating again? Are them saying DSS report is no longer credible?

“As far as I am concerned, President Buhari is not fighting any corruption. He is fighting his political foes. They are just trying to make all Nigerians paupers so that when they share N1,000 at the polling units, it will be like N1m.

“God is a God of single-standard, not dounle-standard. This Buhari’s govt is a govt of double-standard.”

When questioned that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reign of 16 years ruined the nation, Governor Fayose said, “May be we should even return to that past because in that past, Dollar was N200 and one bag of rice was N8,000.

“If nothing was wrong with the Old Testament, there would not have been any need for the New Testament. They promised us a New Testament, let it be a New Testament indeed.

“Nigeria and Nigerians don’t need blackmailers in government. Most of those in the APC now have been in the PDP. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who is their landlord was president for eight years under the PDP. My brother, Aminu Tambuwal who is now the governor of Sokoto State was Speaker of the House of Representatives as PDP member. What then are they talking about?

“He who lives in glass house should not throw stones. Nigeria is a country where the common man knows when you are deceiving them. When Nigerians are suffering, you are spending N2 billion on entertainment at Aso Rock.

“It is amazing that the president is still complaining close to two years that he won election.”

