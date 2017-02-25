What Buhari told his media team today – Garba Shehu

by Azeez Adeniyi

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu on Saturday said President Muhammadu Buhari had phone conversations with members of his media team.

In a series of tweets, Shehu said the President called Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

He added that the President also called his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

He wrote, “We are thankful to the President, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for sparing the time to make calls to the Media team.

“The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and the Special Adviser, Femi Adesina responded to the calls, exchanged greetings and thanked him for calling.

“I had an SMS from him thereafter because I missed my call! I humbly join them to say thank you, Baba Buhari!!

“We are together with other Nigerians of all faiths, in praying for his safe return.”

Recall that Adesina had earlier announced that he spoke with the President today.