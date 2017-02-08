UPDATE: ‘Buhari writes Osinbajo to send Onnoghen’s name to Senate’

President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, requesting that he forwards the name of Justice Walter Onnoghen to the Senate for confirmation as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

According to The Cable, Buhari made the request in a letter.

“Your Excellency may recall that I sent a letter dated 10th November, 2016, to Honourable Jutice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen CFR, appointing him as acting chief justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the letter read.

“His acting appointment is due to lapse on the 10th of February, 2017. I am therefore, authorising you to write to the Distinguished Senate, in conformity with section 231 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, requesting for the confirmation of the same Honourable Jutice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen CFR, as the substantive Chief Justice of the Federation with effect from the date of the senate confirmation.

“Please accept, Mr Acting President, the assurances of my kind regards.”

Earlier on Wednesday YNaija reported that Osinbajo was set to send Onnoghen’s name to the Senate for confirmation.

