Fayose emerges chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose on Thursday emerged Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s Forum.

The announcement was made to newsmen by the governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson on Thursday night.

Dickson while addressing newsmen after the forum’s meeting said Fayose was the most senior governor under the platform of the party.

He said the Ekiti State governor was collectively chosen by all other governors in the party.

In his acceptance speech, Fayose promised not to let the party down.

He also vowed to “pull down the wall of Jericho” surrounding the party.

He assured that the Party would work very hard to reclaim its lost states and central government in 2019.

Fayose replaced former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko whose tenure as governor just ended.

