Did Dino graduate before he was born? | 3 other questions we have about Senator Melaye’s latest scandal

Sahara Reporters has literally “come again” as they say. Today the subject of their exposure series is Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West. According to the online news medium, Senator Dino Melaye did not meet the requisite points that would have enabled him graduate from his geography programme at the Ahmadu Bello University when he claims he did. They also allege that at least 3 Exam Officers at the University insist that Dino never graduated the course and although Dino Melaye has now responded with a rhetorical asking how it will possible for him top have gone back to the University to study two other degrees if he never graduated from there in the first place?

To that, the Sahara Reporters has upped the allegations by claiming that Melaye’s HOD, a Professor David Okoro Ogbonna helped the Senator to forge his transcripts from the institution.

If you ask us, we are not sure what to think of this whole mess. We have had Salisu Buhari in the past who claimed that he’d graduated from a Toronto University so there’s nothing novel about this kind of scandal in Nigeria and Salisu Buhari was even the Speaker of the House when his was uncovered.

However, this Melaye episode has raised a bunch of questions in our minds. Some directed at Melaye and others at Sahara Reporters. Here goes:

So did Senator Dino Melaye graduate before he was born?

Of course, he could not have. However, when we turned to the National Assembly website to confirm Senator Dino’s credentials, we found that the lawmaker is only 43 years old having been born in 1974 as his Wikipedia page confirms. The NASS website however lists Senator Melaye’s graduation dates as 1970.

Asides the obvious that he could not possibly have graduated the same year from his primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, the information on the NASS website begs the question of what year the Senator actually graduated.

By the way, Senator, what does the ADLSCM certificate mean?

It’s not that we did not avail ourselves the use of Google but what does a “teacher and Public Administrator” need an advanced diploma in logistics and supply chain management for? Especially as a second degree. #JustAsking.

Please Sahara Reporters, what point are we trying to prove here?

We all know that these people do not need any more than senior secondary school leaving certificate to get elected into their offices. So what exactly are we trying to expose here? It certainly cannot be to prove that Senator Dino Melaye does not deserve to be a Senator as a direct consequence of his not graduating university if indeed it is true.

We must say however that if the forgery claims turn out true then that may lead to criminal investigation that will be a whole different issue.

Finally, is the DSS complicit in the concealment of the scandal that Sahara Reporters alleges?

FLASH: In 2016 DG DSS Daura met with one of the Exam Officers from ABU, a DSS team investigated and concluded @Dino_melaye didn't graduate — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) March 20, 2017

If the DSS already knew about this for a year, why has it taken these Sahara Reporters’ “flash”reports to expose this?