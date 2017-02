by Dolapo Adelana

Award winning producer and CEO of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy has welcomed two new artistes into the record label.

Don Jazzy unveiled the artistes on Tuesday via his Instagram page. The artistes are Johnny Drille and Itz DNA, made up of the duo of Blairis DNA and Clintis DNA.

Meet and welcome the super talented @johnnydrille to the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY. #MavinActivated

Guys pls also meet and welcome the dangerous dynamic duo #DNA @itz_dna (@blairisdna & @clintisdna) to the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY. #MavinActivated