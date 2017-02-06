We don’t even know where our President is, protesters lament

A lawyer and human rights activists, Chidi Odinkalu has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not communicating properly with Nigerians.

He said this during a protest he led to the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday.

Odinkalu berated the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that it has refused to fulfil its campaign promises.

“When he wants to talk about Nigeria, he gets on a plane and goes outside Nigeria and he starts gossiping about us.”

“We thumbed Buhari into office in 2015, then he got into power and what happened?” he asked.

“Our president has never ever spoken to Nigerians. When he wants to talk, he goes abroad. Are we so useless that our president cannot address us? Are we so idiotic that our president cannot tell us that ‘things are hard and these are my plans’?

“Are we so useless that our president cannot invite us and tell us, ‘look, we need your help to get this’? We don’t get compassion, we don’t get empathy, we don’t get thoughtfulness, and there is no plan, and then we are told we cannot protest too? What kind of country is that? What kind of citizens are we?”

He said Nigerians do not even know where the President is.

“On this Monday morning, we don’t know where our president is. On January 18, we were told that our president was going on a 10-day vacation. Yesterday, we were told that he was waiting for his medical test before he will return,” he said.

“Last week, fake pictures of the president meeting people in London emerged. Last night, Femi Adesina said people can get sick; people can even die, and Shehu Garba said he spoke with the president’s doctor and was told he is well. Now think about it, if the president is well, who is Shehu to speak to his doctor?

“If the president is not ill, why should people be circulating fake pictures?”

