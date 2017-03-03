DSS raid: I spoke for the Senate committee, not for Saraki – Utazi

by Dolapo Adelana

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Chukwuka Utazi says he expressed the opinion of the committee while speaking on the raid of the home of some judges by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Utazi, had on Thursday while speaking at the National Dialogue on corruption organised by the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC) berated the DSS raid on the judges, while also condemning the anti-corruption war embarked upon by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

In a statement on Friday, Utazi said though he represented the Senate President, the speech he delivered was the opinion of the committee.

“My attention has been drawn to media reports on the views I expressed yesterday at the opening day of the National Dialogue on corruption organised by the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC).

“Let me make it clear that though I represented the Senate President at the dialogue, I am owning and adopting the speech I delivered as that of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes which I chair.”