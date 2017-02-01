This is what the DSS told Apostle Suleiman

The Department of State Security (DSS) has told General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman to stop granting interviews, Punch reports.

It was gathered that the DSS told Suleiman to mind his utterances, as he has followers all around Nigeria.

The DSS had invited Suleiman for telling his members to kill any Fulani herdsman who comes close to them in a video that went viral.

The security agency attempted to arrest him in his hotel room in Ekiti but were stopped by governor Ayodele Fayose.

Suleiman honoured the invitation by the agency on Monday, accompanied by an ex-governor.

A source stated, “We asked him why he made such a provocative statement and he defended himself.

“He (Suleiman) said he made the statement based on available information that some herdsmen were planning to attack him and that he merely asked his church members to defend him and the church property.

“While we didn’t argue with him, we asked him to note that his followership cuts across the two dominant religions, which are Christianity and Islam.

“We also asked him to note that the Federal Government was doing its best to curtail the activities of the herdsmen and also fight crime generally.

“He said he knew, but added that the government needed to do much more and that he was not out to cause religious crisis but was merely expressing his anger at the refusal of government to take actions that he said could reasonably convince Nigerians that it (the government) is not partial.”

The source said both parties also agreed not to talk to the media about the outcome of the interrogation.

“None of us would speak on the issue. We need to douse tension in the country. That’s our agreement,” the source added.

The source revealed that the DSS asked Suleiman to postpone his arrival from 10am to 8pm in order to avoid the press.

“We needed to manage the crisis and the crowd. That was one of the reasons we agreed that his coming should be devoid of any razzmatazz and long convoy,” the source added.

