El-Rufai angry as foundation of military base in Southern Kaduna is destroyed

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed anger at the destruction of the foundation of structure of the proposed Nigerian Army Battalion in Southern Kaduna.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan on Saturday, El-Rufai said those involved in the destruction of the property will be brought to Justice.

“I received the news with shock over the unfortunate destruction of foundation laying structure of the proposed Nigerian Army battalion in Southern Kaduna.

“The very structure we erected to establish the long-awaited Army Barracks to assist in the promotion of peace and end decades of senseless bloodletting in Southern part of Kaduna State.

“The situation is unfortunate, condemn-able and a setback to government’s communal stabilization and peace building efforts, but we will not be deterred,’’ said the governor.

He said there were person sabotaging the government’s efforts towards peace in Southern Kaduna.

“Those that did this are determined to derail the contributions of security agencies, having failed to spread their tentacles of hate, bigotry and penchant for divisiveness.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to all men and women of conscience, to remain firm and optimistic, while government in collaboration with security agencies, civil society, religious and traditional institutions will continue to work for peace and security of lives and property.

“Finally, all those that have their hands in the destruction of this structure will not go free,’’ he said.

