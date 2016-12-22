El-Rufai meets Buhari over security situation in Southern Kaduna

Governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, The Punch reports.

Speaking with State House correspondents, El-Rufai said the meeting was to brief Buhari on the security situation in the state.

The governor said, “I came to brief the President about the situation in Southern Kaduna, what happened in the last few days and outlined to him the measures we have been taking as state government with the support of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Security.

“The President has given us unqualified support to stabilise the state and bring all those responsible for the violation of our laws to justice.

“So, we have the full support of the President to move on and we are quite confident that things will return to normal very soon.”

El-Rufai dismissed rumours that he planned to impose a 24-hour curfew on three Local Government Areas, even on Christmas Day.

“Well, we have curfew even on Christmas Day but it is for 12 hours. People will be able to get out in the morning at 6am and be back at 6pm. It is because of the security situation.

“I do not think the state government should be blamed. Those responsible for the violence that broke out in those parts of the state should be held responsible for that.

“We have not imposed curfew in other parts of the state. We had to impose curfew here because of the situation that was caused by irresponsible behaviour by certain people,” the governor concluded.

Comments

- Advertisement -