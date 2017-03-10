Fashola replies Ambode, accuses Lagos governor of creating a “storm in a cup of tea”

by Dolapo Adelana

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babtunde Fashola, has dismissed as untrue, statements made by the governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode accusing his ministry of frustrating the state’s plan to reconstruct the Lagos International Airport Road from Oshodi.

On Wednesday Ambode had announced that the Federal Ministry of Works was frustrating efforts by his government to reconstruct the said road.

Reacting through his Special Adviser on Communications, Mr. Hakeem Bello, Fashola described Ambode’s statement as misleading, stating that his ministry had approved several requests made by the governor.

Fashola said, “As far as International Airport Road which is currently the ground for alleged “frustration” is concerned, the correct position is that the Lagos State Government presented a request for FOUR roads that it would wish to take over.

“This is consistent with the position being canvassed by the Hon Minisiter for States who are interested to apply to take over Roads that are within their States.

“The Ministry has presented the Memorandum conveying the request of the Lagos State Government to the Federal Executive Council as was done with a similar request by the Kaduna State Government in 2016.

“Due to the fact that TWO of the roads also connect Ogun State, the Federal Executive Council could not reach an immediate decision on them because it requested the input of the other State Government affected.

“The Kaduna State Government requested the Federal Government to transfer two roads within Kaduna Metropolis to the State in November 2015. Due process was followed and the request of the State Government was approved in August 2016, a period of ten months.

“Federal Executive Council Memorandum are debated and commented upon by all members and in cases of roads, surveys, maps and other material have to be provided to assist members understand the location and connectivity of the roads, (in this case Four roads), in order to assist how they vote on the Memorandum.”

The minister concluded by saying, “Equating processes to a lack of co-operation is therefore akin to creating a storm in a tea cup.”