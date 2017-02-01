Fayemi sues Fayose’s aides for libel

Former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has sued Lere Olayinka, the spokesperson for Governor Ayodele Fayose, to court for alleged libel.

Fayemi joined a member of the Ekiti House of Assembly, Dr. Samuel Omotoso to the suit which he filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

- Advertisement -



Fayemi is seeking payment of N3m to cover fot the aggravated damages, which the defendants allegedly caused him.

Fayemi said during a live programme on Ekiti State Television, the defendants said he illegally took N1.5bn from Ekiti treasury and gave it to the then presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Muhammadu Buhari, to win the 2015 presidential election.

He said Olayinka said he (Fayemi) illegally collected N5bn from Ecobank in the name of Fountain Holdings for purported road construction.

Fayemi’s lawyer, Balogun said the defendants portrayed his client as a “very corrupt public office-holder and fraudulent person who siphoned public funds at the detriment of Ekiti citizens while serving as governor.”

Fayemi is urging the court to compel the defendants to retract the statement and to tender a public apology to him, to be published and aired on Ekiti State Television and Channels Television as well as on the social media.

He is also seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further publishing or making statements or utterances similar or further libelous publications or statements or utterances against the plaintiff.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the case.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments