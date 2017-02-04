Fayose vows to fight back as EFCC freezes his accounts again

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has again frozen his his two accounts at the Ado-Ekiti branch of Zenith Bank Plc.

The governor, who stated this on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti in an interview with journalists said he was not allowed to withdraw on Friday despite a court ruling which directed the agency to unfreeze the accounts.

Fayose said the bank officials claimed they were acting based on an undated Notice of Appeal the agency claimed it filed.

He said: “This is the impunity we are condemning. The bank and the EFCC got all the judgments of the court, but the agency still harassed the bank to act against the law. If I sent somebody with a cheque, they could give excuse but I was there myself and acts of impunity such as this cannot continue. We will challenge them,” he said.

The governor said he never lobbied for his position as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

“My colleagues, in their wisdom, unanimously elected me the chairman of the forum. By the grace of God, we are going to reposition our party.

The Peoples Democratic Party is only a sleeping giant and when it wakes up, those mocking us now will quake. Charlatans who are one leg in one leg out and causing confusion in the party would have to decide where to belong,” he added.

