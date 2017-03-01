FG will enforce patronage of Made-in-Nigeria products – Minister

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Federal Government has said it would review the Act establishing the Bureau of Public Procurements to enforce the buying of Nigeria products by government agencies.

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this on Monday at a town hall meeting in Umuahia.

Mohammed said purchasing Made in Nigeria products will boost the economy in this critical time of recession.

He said, “Talking about Made-in-Nigeria products, let me use this important national platform to announce that the Federal Executive Council has already approved measures to sensitise Nigerians to patronise such products.

“These measures include the approval given to the Bureau of Public Procurement to increase the patronage of Made-in-Nigeria goods and services through a review of its Act.”

Mohammed said the Nigerian Army was already wearing boots made in Abia State, while commending the state

Mohammed said, “Patronising Made-in-Nigeria goods and services is also key to the success of the policy.

“In this regard, I can boldly say that Abia State is a pacesetter. Today, the state supplies high-quality military boots to our military and that is just one of such impressive ventures by the state.

“So, while the state is boosting local production of goods and services, the military is patronising Made-in-Nigeria goods. It’s a symbiotic relationship and there is no better way to give teeth to the economic diversification policy.”

He added that the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, had approved a 60-day national action plan for ease of doing business in Nigeria.