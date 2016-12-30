FIFA pays tribute to late Stephen Keshi

World football governing body, FIFA has paid tribute to late Nigerian coach and player, Stephen Keshi in its article about fallen heroes.

Keshi had died on June 7th at the age of 54.

In its article titled “The faces who left us in 2016”, FIFA profiled the former Anderlecht defender.

FIFA said, ”Very few football observers foresaw Nigeria’s victory at the 2013 CAF Africa Cup of Nations, but Stephen Keshi had other ideas, steering his side to the final, where they saw off Burkina Faso 1-0 in Johannesburg.

“A few months later, he led the Super Eagles to the 2014 World Cup after successfully negotiating a tricky two-legged play-off with Ethiopia; at the tournament proper, they reached the knock-out stages.

“During his tenure, Nigeria also participated in the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup. But the astute Nigerian was not just a talented coach: during his playing career he also lifted the Cup of Nations and took part in five qualifying matches for USA 1994, which resulted in his country qualifying for a World Cup for the very first time.

“At the tournament itself, he was restricted to one appearance – where he proudly wore the captain’s armband – due to injury. Keshi died on 7 June 2016 in Nigeria.”

