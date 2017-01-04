Gambian army pledges loyalty to Yahya Jammeh

Gambia’s army chief, General Usman Badjie has sworn his loyalty to President Yahya Jammeh who has vowed not to relinquish power despite losing the election.

In a letter to Jammeh, Badjie wrote, “May I please seize this opportunity to renew to your Excellency the assurance of the unflinching loyalty and support of the Gambia Armed Forces.”

Jammeh had initially conceded defeat to opposition Adama Barrow who won the December 1st Presidential election.

However, the embattled President reversed his decision a week later, stating that the results had errors.

ECOWAS has also placed standby forces on alert in case Jammeh attempts to stay in power after his mandate ends on Jan. 19.

Security forces had seized the headquarters of the electoral commission last month under the order of Jammeh.

