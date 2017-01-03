Gambian electoral chairman flees over death threats

Chairman of the Gambian Electoral Commission, Alieu Momar Njie has fled the country following threats to his life.

His nephew, Modou Njie told newsmen that Alieu fled due to threats he received.

He was not willing to leave but the family had to put pressure on him. I understand that he is currently outside Gambia,” he said.

Alieu had declared opposition candidate Adama Barrow as winner of the December 1 Presidential election.

However, President Yahya Jammeh had challenged the results, refusing to relinquish power.

The office of the Electoral Commission was also locked by the security forces on the order of Jammeh.

Jammeh has ruled the West African country for 22 years after assuming power through a coup.

