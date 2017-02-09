“Govt agencies, military owe power distribution companies N88bn”

Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) owe power distribution companies N88.6bn,

Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors has said.

- Advertisement -



Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Sunday Oduntan said the distribution companies will embark on nationwide disconnection.

He said the military was the highest debtor, owing N38.7bn.

The debts profile also shows that the Abuja Disco is owed N18.6bn, Benin Disco N5.8bn, Eko Disco N8.6bn, Enugu Disco N7.2bn, Ibadan Disco N6.8bn, Ikeja Disco N5. 9bn, Jos Disco N6.5bn, Kaduna Disco N8.2bn, Kano Disco, N1.2bn, Port Harcourt Disco N6.8bn and Yola Disco N2.4bn.

Head, Media Communications of Ikeja distribution company, Felix Ofulue said the debts is affecting its operations.

He said, “The company’s debt profile stands at N78bn being debts owed by customers within our network.

“Out of this, the Ministries, Departments and Agencies owe over N8.9bn to date, we have designed strategies to embark on mass disconnection of all debtors.

“We have also discussed with authorities of the military, navy, police and MDAs on how to settle their debts and we have been assured of payment very soon.”

He said non-payment of bills by these agencies has affected energy distribution to the masses.

Ofulue said, “Consumers must continue to pay for energy consumed as DISCOs pay heavily to

get electricity distributed across the country; so consumers must reciprocate the gesture by

paying their electricity bills promptly.

“MDAs of government are the biggest debtors and this is not helping the business of electricity distribution in the country.

“It is unfortunate that we are experiencing this situation, but that is the reality and we must face it.

“Non-payment of electricity bills is like buying “akara” (beans cake) from the seller regularly without paying. The simple implication is that such a business will not last.

“To remain in business, consumers must pay for every bit of power consumed.’’

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments