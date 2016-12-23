Headies2016: Did Wizkid intentionally snub Eva Alordiah’s fiancé? (WATCH)

Starboy Wizkid sparked controversy at The Headies Awards which took place early this morning in Lagos.

While he won the Artist of the Year award, that was not the biggest news.

The trending story about the pop star is the supposed snub of Eva Alordiah’s fiancé, Caesar.

Wizkid had hugged Eva after he was announced winner but ignored Caesar who attempted to congratulate him.

While many believe it was intentional, others say it was just an oversight as he had acknowledged him with a nod before the incident.

Watch below;

When you thought someone was hailing you but it turns out it's the person's beside you 😳 Wizkid #Theheadies pic.twitter.com/laTLhIJauo — Y! Online (@YNaija) December 23, 2016

Comments

- Advertisement -