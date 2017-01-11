Here’s how the drama between Rapper Ikechukwu, Sarah Ofili and Terry Tha Rapman started (LISTEN)

Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku popularly known as Killz has accused colleague, Terry Tha Rapman of causing his break-up with his ex-fiancé, Sarah Ofili.

The drama started on Instagram yesterday when Joy Madaki, Sarah Ofili’s friend and Terry Tha Rapman’s sibling called Ikechukwu out for trying to destroy their family.

Ikechukwu had earlier opened a can of worms on podcast “loose talk” with Pulse.

He had alleged that Sarah Ofili left him for an upcoming artiste like Terry Thanks Rapman who is yet to have an album.

According to him, Sarah Ofili wanted the limelight with him but decided to go for an “up and coming” rapper who still doesn’t have an album.

