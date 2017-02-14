Huge error mars Trump’s official inauguration portrait

A huge error has marred the official inauguration portrait of US President, Donald Trump.

The Library of Congress recently released the portrait and confused “to” and “too” in the second line.

The portrait read, “No dreams is too big, no challenge is ‘to’ great. Nothing we want for our future is beyond our reach.”

The 8-by-10 print which was being sold by the Library of Congress on Shopify for $16.95 was deleted after several backlash on Twitter.

An archived version of the portrait can however still be found on Shopify.

This is not the first time Trump’s administration will be making such notable error.

The US Department of Education misspelled the name of American author and civil-rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois in a tweet.

In its apology, the department also had another typo, writing “our deepest apologizes” (rather than apologies).

The White House had also omitted the ‘H’ in the name of the Prime Minister of Britain, Theresa May while announcing her meeting with President Donald Trump.

