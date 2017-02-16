I am not that fluent in English – Toyin Aimakhu (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana

Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu says her understanding of the English Language is not as fluent as her grasp of Yoruba.

The actress made the disclosure in an interview when she launched her YouTube Channel, ToyinAbrahamTV, saying she sold plantain chips as a kid.

“I can speak Yoruba very well and I can speak English small small. Then I can try to talk like a Calabar girl. When I look at my fans, I wonder what I did to deserve such fans, they are like my family now. I can speak Yoruba well, I understand English but not too well,” she said.

“I have been waiting to share my childhood with people. I grew up from a poor background, we were poor physically not spiritually. I used to sell Ipekere, known as plantain chips in English, in traffic.

“Years back, a friend that we used to hawk together died. We were hawking and she got crushed by a bus but that didn’t stop me from going back to sell a week later because there was nothing we were going to eat.”

Speaking further she said, “There’s nothing I don’t like about myself but I have one bad habit; I love picking my nose. I am getting over it, my team is working on me.

“I want to say thank you to Aunty Omoni Oboli for believing in me and believing in my talent. I noticed that after Okafor’s Law big things started coming my way so Okafor’s Law and Aunty Omoni helped my brand.”

