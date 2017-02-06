I am in no position to disclose Buhari’s health status – Osinbajo

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said he is not in a position to disclose the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians.

Osinbajo spoke with State House correspondents shortly after meeting behind closed doors with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

He said the only the President can disclose his health status.

Osinbajo said he spoke with the President earlier today regarding the 2017 budget.

He also denied rumours that he is being pressured to resign.

