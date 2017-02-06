I am in no position to disclose Buhari’s health status – Osinbajo

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said he is not in a position to disclose the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians.

Osinbajo spoke with State House correspondents shortly after meeting behind closed doors with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

- Advertisement -

He said the only the President can disclose his health status.

Osinbajo said he spoke with the President earlier today regarding the 2017 budget.

He also denied rumours that he is being pressured to resign.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

What President Buhari’s personal doctor told me – Garba Shehu

We don’t even know where our President is, protesters lament

#IStandWithNigeria: Buhari knows what it’s like when salary is not enough – Osinbajo responds to protests

Nigerians in the UK take to High Commission, demand to see Buhari (PHOTOS)

BREAKING: Anti-Buhari protesters storm Aso Rock

Pro-Buhari protesters flood Abuja

Backstory: Between Governors Okorocha, Obiano and their battle of words

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Loading...