“I will fight for you with every breath in my body” | Top 10 quotes from President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech

Amidst the doubts, protests and total boycott, Donald John Trump was on Friday sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. The ceremony held at the West Front of the Capitol Building in Washington and had in attendance all the living former Presidents of the US and their wives.

President Donald Trump was joined by his wife, Melania and all his children as he was sworn into office. The swearing-in was followed by his inaugural speech where he assured the crowd that America will come first in all decisions made henceforth and the vices that have robbed the country of its potential will stop immediately.

Here are the 10 most inspiring and noteworthy things President Trump said at his inauguration:

“We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people. Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come. We will face challenges. We will confront hardships. But we will get the job done.” “January 20th, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.“ “The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. Everyone is listening to you now. You came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement, the likes of which the world has never seen before. At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction that a nation exists to serve its citizens.“ “For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have bore the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed…That all changes starting right here and right now. “The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed all across the world. But that is the past, and now we are looking only to the future.” “We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital and in every hall of power. From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first, America first.” “I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and I will never ever let you down.” “We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones – and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate from the face of the Earth.” “We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action – constantly complaining but never doing anything about it. The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action.“ “The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans“

