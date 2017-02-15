If Buhari can talk to Trump, then he should address Nigerians – Akin Oyebode

A professor of international law and jurisprudence at the University of Lagos, Akin Oyebode, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to speak to Nigerians.

Oyebode said following the president’s phone conversation with US President, Donald Trump, it had “become more necessary”for Buhari to speak to Nigerians.

“I have seen pictures in the papers and he looks okay, and the wife says pray for him and all that, to assure us that everything is okay,” he said.

“But the pressure is on him now having spoken to Donald Trump.

“The least he can do for us is either to come back quickly or address Nigerians by teleconferencing or Skype or whatever.”

Speaking further, Oyebode said, “He should address Nigerians that it’s not as bad as you guys think. It will soothe the worried balms in Nigeria.

“If the president can find the time to talk to Donald Trump, then he should be able to talk to us.”

