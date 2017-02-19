If PDP had continued B’Haram would have taken over Aso Rock – Garba Shehu

by Dolapo Adelana

The senior special assistant to the president on Media and Publicity Mallam Garba Shehu says many Nigerians are of the belief that had the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remained in power, the Boko Haram sect would have taken over Aso Rock.

According to The Cable, Shehu started this over the weekend in Abuja at an interactive session with youth.

“Look at all of the way the efforts that has been put in rolling back Boko Haram. There are many people who believe that if not for president Muhammadu Buhari, PDP had continued in this country in 2015 they would have taken over Aso Rock by now. We have achieved so much in terms of security,” Shehu said.

“As I speak to you now Nigeria just achieved the record of the second largest of rice in the world. The rice revolution just started a year ago.

“A newspaper did an investigation in Kebbi and they found out that there were 48,000 new millionaires in Kebbi state alone for growing rice. Over reliance on oil has killed this country and we cannot continue like this.”

On the whistle blower policy he said, “The important policy of whistle blower that the president has instituted, it gives an opportunity to me, you and to every citizen of this country.

“If you see stolen money going anywhere, you will not only be honoured for pointing it out for discovery but you can earn a commission. So reward by exposing that. About 10 million USD and they give 2.5 of that. That money can change one’s life.”

Shehu said his principal is making considerable progress, “President Muhammadu Buhari is a long distance runner he is not looking for short-term gain that people will just clap at him and those advantages just disappear.

“The jobs are being created last year we promised half a million jobs, the economy couldn’t support it but before the close of the year we had done more than 300,000 the balance that will be carried into the new year.

“And another 500,000 will be given jobs and I’m happy that the economy is getting better, oil price is going up and the policies of government in the Niger Delta are beginning to calm things down.

“You can see that exploration and exportation of oil is growing, gas is coming back and power is getting better. He wants to build a future of prosperity, a future that will be everlasting. Something that will stay for generation upon generation and I assure that this is a beginning of the good things to come.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments