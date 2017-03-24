Ile-Ife crisis: Why we arrested only Yoruba suspects – IGP

by Dolapo Adelana

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Friday said crime has no tribe nor identity.

Idris said this while justifying the arrest of only suspects of Yoruba extraction over the recent clash in Ile-Ife, Osun State, which resulted in the death of about 46 persons.

The IGP spoke with State House correspondents shortly after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari of security situations in parts of the country inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

There has been outcry in certain quarters over the arrest and parade of 20 Yoruba persons, including a monarch, over the clash while not a single Hausa/Fulani person was detained.

The pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere; and the Oodua Peoples Congress have criticised the police over the development.

Idris however said the police only applied the law.

He said, “You know we are police officers. Crime has no tribe. If you are a criminal, you are a criminal.

“Crime has no face. We don’t look at crime in the identity of where you are coming from.

“As far as you are a criminal and the police find you wanting, we apply the law.”

Idris said, based on Investigation, the crisis started with a disagreement between two people selling food along the road.