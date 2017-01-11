Jammeh appoints mediator to facilitate talks with Adama Barrow

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has appointed a mediator to facilitate talks between and President-elect Adama Barrow.

Jammeh however reiterated his decision not to accept the election results which he said was “full of arithmetic errors and anomalies, it also could not be credibly explained.”

Jammeh had vowed not to accept the Dec 1 Presidential polls after losing to Barrow.

The President said the ruling party’s General-Secretary will mediate between Jammeh’s supporters and the opposition to “resolve any mistrust and issues”.

He also ordered the justice minister and the assembly to draft an amnesty bill which would free citizens for omissions committed during the election.

The Supreme Court had earlier postponed hearing a court petition filed by Jammeh to challenge the election results on Tuesday.

Comments