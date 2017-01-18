The News Blog

Kaduna govt restores 24-hour curfew in Zangon-Kataf LG

The Kaduna State government on Tuesday restored the 24-hour curfew in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of the State.

According to a statement, this follows an attack on the market in Samaru-Kataf by hoodlums.

The government said the 24-hour curfew is with immediate effect, “from tonight, Tuesday, January 17, 2017, until further notice.”

Security forces have also been deployed to restore order and enforce the curfew.

“Government urges that all citizens should cooperate with the security forces as they restore peace and order,” the statement said.

