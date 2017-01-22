“Kill any Fulani herdsman who comes close to you!” | Apostle suleiman tells members (WATCH)

Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has instructed members of the church to kill any Fulani herdsman who comes close to them.

The controversial pastor while preaching informed members of an alleged plan by Fulani herdsmen to attack him and the church.

He also told security aides to kill and behead any Fulani herdsman who comes near the church.

“Somebody called me on phone and asked, ‘Are you alone? I said ‘Yes’.

He said: ‘I want to tell you something’ and I said, ‘What is it?’,” Suleiman told his congregation last Sunday.

He said, “There is a plan to send Fulani herdsmen after you and I said ‘Ok’, and the person said I should be careful and I said, ‘Careful for what?’

He said “They are just going to run into the road like herdsmen and begin to cause confusion and while your security men clear them and you come out, they will open fire’. Then, I said ‘Okay’.

“After about a week, he called me and said “They might bring them around church premises’. I said ‘It’s okay’. And I told my people, any Fulani herdsman you see around, kill him. I have told them in the church here, that any Fulani herdsman that just enters by mistake, should be killed. If they are busy killing Christians and nothing is happening, we will kill them and nothing will happen.”

"Any Fulani herdsman you see around you, kill him" – Apostle Suleiman to his congregation. pic.twitter.com/ZcqZxhQejd — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 22, 2017

