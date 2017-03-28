[The Legislative Blog]: Did Dino Melaye just show up at plenary in an academic gown?

Senator Petty is back again.

After doing that disgraceful victory dance that sealed Nigeria’s status as a ‘fucked up’ country, Senator Dino Melaye hit his newest level of low by attending plenary session on Tuesday at the National Assembly in his academic garb.

His intention is clear. Everyone who still questions his university education and graduation must now know that he did graduate. What better way to pass that message than show up in a graduation gown?

Did we not say that Nigeria is one big circus? Now it looks like we just found the chief clown. DINO MELAYE!

Just see for yourself and be ashamed for your country’s Senate. Shame on shame!