[The Legislative Blog]: Senator Dino Melaye has absolutely no chill for Kogi’s Gov. Bello

It is no longer news that there is no love lost between the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello and the Senator representing Kogi West constituency in the Senate,, Dino Melaye.

Only last month, Senator Melaye declared the governor unfit to govern the state and described him as “a small rat in politics“. He went on to make more scathing statements about the governor’s administration, “When other governors are celebrating one year in office with 1000km road construction, Yahaya is celebrating with 5 boreholes only.”

Now the Senator has taken to Twitter to launch daily attacks on Governor Bello. One attack yesterday, another pointed one today and this one really hits home and who knows what he has planned for tomorrow. Or maybe we’re overanalyzing things…

Meaning Lugard house(Kogi State government house) is going down pic.twitter.com/KqTd9faFVK — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) February 24, 2017

When does Governor Bello get to respond or is Senator Melaye alone in this fight?

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments