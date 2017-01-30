Miss Kenya just said Trump has unified America | Live updates from the ongoing 65th Miss Universe contest [PHOTOS]

The Miss Universe for 2016 pageant is ongoing at the Mall of Asian Arena in Manila, Philippines. This year’s show is being hosted again by Family Guy show host, Steve Harvey with performances from Flo Rida who opened the show wearing a red get up. He performed his hit song, Apple Bottom Jeans, My House and many more as contestants were called on stage. Miss Nigeria waltzed out beautifully in a lovely black dress with beaded neckline

Host, Steve Harvey started with an apology for his mistakes last year. Harvey is aided this year for backstage hosting by feature role model and body activist, Ashley Graham.

Dayanara Torres, former Miss Universe from Puerto Rico; Sushmita Sen, first ever Miss Universe from India; Leila Lopes, first Miss Universe from Angola; Mickey Boardman, editorial director of PAPER magazine; Cynthia Bailey, founder of The Bailey Agency School of Fashion; and Francine LeFrak, Tony award-winning producer, social entrepreneur and women’s empowerment activist were the judges of this year’s competition although fans of the show were also allowed to vote for the ladies that made it to the top 12 spot multiple times daily until Saturday.

The competition saw all 86 contestants from around the world introduced before the Top 13 were then announced. The top 12 were selected by the Miss Universe Organisation but the 13th was selected through the fans votes. The top 13 that made it as announced are: Miss Kenya, Mary EstherWere; Miss Indonesia, Kezia Warouw; Miss USA, Deshauna Barber; Miss Mexico, Kristal Silva; Miss Peru ,Valeria Piazza; Miss Panama ,Keity Drennan; Miss Colombia, Andrea Tovar; Miss Philippines, Maxine Medina; Miss Canada, Siera Bearchell; Miss Brazil, Raissa Santana; Miss France, Iris Mittenaere; Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier; and Miss Thailand, Chalita Suansane who got 100 million votes from viewers to keep her in the competition for the semi-final round.

The final 13 then competed in the swimwear competition during which voting was re-opened for viewers real-time to choose their favourite contestants.

After the swimwear competition, the real time votes were compiled to reveal the 9 who made it to the final round notwithstanding the online favourites from the real time votes.

Final 9

Miss U.S.A, Miss Thailand, Miss Mexico, Miss Kenya, Miss Colombia, Miss Canada, Miss Haiti, Miss France and Miss Philippines.

The National Costume winner, Miss Myanmar has been announced.

The Top 6:

Miss France, Miss Kenya, Miss Colombia, Miss Philippines, Miss Thailand and Miss Haiti have now made it to the Top 6.

The interview phase

The top 6 are now being asked their one question each by Steve Harvey. Miss Kenya was asked her thoughts on Donald Trump’s Presidency. The nervous contestant had to first take a breather before she began answer she was not content with and had to start all over. She ended with the conclusion that Donald Trump has been able to unify America.

After the first question and answer session, the top 3 finalists have been revealed:

Miss France, Iris Mittenaere; Miss Colombia, Andrea Tovar, and Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier.

Steve Harvey has just asked each contestant to name something over the course of their lives that they failed at and one lesson they learned from the experience.

