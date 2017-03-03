“May the fortune of Nigeria never sink like that of the PDP” – Obasanjo

by Dolapo Adelana

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has once again said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is dead.

Obasanjo, who is one of the founding fathers of the party, said it is dead, sunk and gone, as he prayed that the nation’s fortune should also not sink like that of the PDP.

According to The Nation, the former chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of PDP reiterated his position on Friday while replying to comments by former National Chairman, Alh. Ahmadu Ali, about their past relationship in government during an International Symposium titled: “Purpose and Utilitarian Values of Presidential Libraries” at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The former president said he brought Ali to lead the party because of his truthfulness.

He said the PDP controlled 30 out of 36 states when he and Ali led the party, but that it began to crumble when they departed.

Obasanjo said, “Ahmadu Ali is truthful and that was why I brought him to head the PDP and all went well when Ahmadu Ali was the National  chairman. We were controlling 30 out of the 36 states, when Ahmadu and I left, the fortune of the PDP began to sink.

“Whether you believe it or not, today PDP is sunk and gone. May the fortune of Nigeria never sink like that of the PDP” with the audience responding in a thunderous “Amen.”

