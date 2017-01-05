The Media Blog: This Medium investor is doing us ‘boju boju’

Evan Williams wrote his own letter declaring that Medium has to fire 50 percent of team, and ‘re-position’, which only ever means one thing – ‘we got it wrong, we’ve lost money, we now want to try something else.

This investor figured out that wasn’t a good enough letter to inspire confidence, and so he wrote his own.

Bottom line (according to him): “Said more simply: Medium found itself straying down the path of least resistance, where legacy models reside.”

We love Medium. We think Medium needs to survive. What it represents as a platform, as a curator, as a gatekeeper is deeply significant for the future.

So let’s just go along with this story for the gods.

https://500ish.com/long-medium-b9ddfe2c3a0a#.vtprg9rci

