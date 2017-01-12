Mr Eazi apologises for saying Ghanaian music influenced Nigerian sounds

Afropop singer, Mr Eazi has apologized after receiving heavy backlash from Nigerians for saying Ghanaian sounds heavily influences Nigerian music.

He had opined that most of the songs from Nigerian artistes were inspired by sounds like Azonto, Banku, Akaida and others from Ghana.

This assertion had made Nigerians on the internet furious.

The singer has however apologized.

He wrote, “Just got a call, my fam in Imeko are doing family meeting to deport me to Ghana! Abeg my Naija people no vez.”

Just got a call, my fam in Imeko are doing family meeting to deport me to Ghana! Abeg my Naija people no vez pic.twitter.com/tGrMF379Ia — Accra2Lagos 11th feb (@mreazi) January 12, 2017

