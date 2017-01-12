The News Blog

Mr Eazi heavily criticized for saying Ghanaian sounds influenced Nigerian music

Afropop singer, Mr Eazi whose real name is Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade has faced heavy criticism on Twitter after he asserted that the modern day Nigerian music was influenced by sounds from Ghana.

His comment led to heavy backlash from fans who felt he was disrespecting the Nigerian music industry where he has gotten more goodwill.

In an attempt to explain his comment, the ‘Next Rated’ Headies winner said  Nigerian Music was a major force in Africa.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

The Thread: These are the best things about being an adult

The Church Blog: You should pay more attention to Obiwon

Is Uganda’s Museveni fulfilling Idi Amin’s dreams?

New Establishment: Mr. Eazi, Ire Aderinokun, Arese Ugwu, and more… Meet the class of 2017

Akufo-Addo sworn in as Ghana president

Dele Momodu: As President Mahama retires to his farm

The Film Blog: Yes, The Wedding Party’s success is a metaphor for our country

The Thread: These allegations against Jibrin look watery

This testimony from Winners Chapel brought out the funniest of memes from Nigerians

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.