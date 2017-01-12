Mr Eazi heavily criticized for saying Ghanaian sounds influenced Nigerian music

Afropop singer, Mr Eazi whose real name is Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade has faced heavy criticism on Twitter after he asserted that the modern day Nigerian music was influenced by sounds from Ghana.

His comment led to heavy backlash from fans who felt he was disrespecting the Nigerian music industry where he has gotten more goodwill.

In an attempt to explain his comment, the ‘Next Rated’ Headies winner said Nigerian Music was a major force in Africa.

Ghana's influence on present day "Naija Sound" cannot be over emphasized!!! — Accra To Lagos (@mreazi) January 11, 2017

Ask your fav artist or producer all na akaida! does not in any way undermine the awesomeness of Naija 🎶 at some point The SA vibe was major — Accra To Lagos (@mreazi) January 11, 2017

Same way Dancehall bin influencing Global sounds!!!! — Accra To Lagos (@mreazi) January 11, 2017

So if i say Drake's 1 dance was heavy on WestAfrican sound influence am i wrong? Does that change the fact that both Drake & the Music is 🙌🏿 — Accra To Lagos (@mreazi) January 11, 2017

9ja Music is & has been a major force affecting the entire African scene! Quality, riddim, business etc! Dat d new bounce is GH changes nada — Accra To Lagos (@mreazi) January 11, 2017

Finally finally African Music is at a great place! The African sound East, West, South, Central, North is going global — Accra To Lagos (@mreazi) January 11, 2017

