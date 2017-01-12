N400m fraud: Metuh to present Dasuki as witness

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh has applied to subpoena his next witness, the immediate National former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd).

Metuh is being prosecuted for N400m fraud received from the National Security Adviser in 2014.

Other counts involve alleged money laundering involving cash transaction worth $2m, which was said to be above the limit of cash payments allowed by law.

Dasuki is also facing charges for

diversion of billions of naira meant for the procurement of arms.

Metuh had earlier presented 6 witnesses who attested that former President Goodluck Jonathan approved the collection of the cash.

His lawyer, Emeka Etiaba on Wednesday informed Justice Okom Abang of Metuh’s decision.

Etiaba said, “Dasuki is a key element in the charge preferred against Metuh by the EFCC.”

Justice Abang told the defence team to reach out to the authorities in whose custody Dasuki was being held.

Justice Abang said, “When you raised this matter earlier, I told you to liaise with the prosecution counsel, Mr. Slyvanus Tahir, and reach out to the authorities holding Dasuki.

“I am sure they will oblige you. Talk to the prosecution.”

