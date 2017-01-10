Niger Delta: Another militant group threatens to resume hostilities

The Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders (NDRC) has said it would resume hostilities in the Niger Delta following the Federal Government refusal to dialogue with the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Izon-Ebi on Monday, the group asked the government to be ready for the consequences that will follow their decision not to dialogue.

It said, “After a keen observation of our ceasefire, declared on the 17th day of November, 2016, the Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders want to resume attacks with a warning to the Nigerian government and the oil multinationals to be ready for the consequences of their oppressive and devilish politicization of the Niger Delta agitation and failure to utilize the precious intervention of our distinguished royal fathers and elders of PANDEF.”

The militant group also alleged that N80 billion which was supposed to be spent on the development of the region was used for the election of a former South South governor.

“We want to sound it loud again to the Federal Government that we are fully in support of the Niger Delta Avengers’ Operation Wall of Jericho and Hurricane Joshua to knock all oil operations down in the country because enough-is-enough, our next line of action is not to warn the federal government again, because we have the capacity as the gods are with us. We are freedom fighters that respect our elders, leaders, and royal fathers.

“But we take our directives from the gods of the Niger Delta. Any planned humiliation of our elders, leaders, and royal fathers could give room to the gods to pour their blessing to all genuine agitators and freedom fighters to defend their motherland from external aggression that is being spearheaded by the Fulani caliphate of systematic cleansing and grabbing of territories.”

Comments