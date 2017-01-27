Nigerians already yearning for another change – Fayose

Ekiti State governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Ayodele Fayose has said Nigerians have started yearning for another change.

He spoke in Abuja on Thursday at the Expanded National Caucus of the PDP.

Fayose said Nigerians are already tired of the All Progressives Congress due to its poor handling of the economy.

Fayose urged members of the PDP not to quiver over “arrests, incarceration, intimidation, provocation by the party in government.”

He said, “The whole country is not only tired of the ruling party, they want another change. If not for the constitution, they want the change tomorrow.”

He added that “the same party that has been rejected by Nigerians is the party that people seem to be defecting to.”

