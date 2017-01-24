Nigerians should exercise restraint in commenting about Rann IDPs bombing – NAF

The Nigerian Air Force has said attempts by media outfits to analyze the causes of the accidental Rann IDPs camp bombing without adequate knowledge was misleading.

In a statement on Monday, the NAF said such actions were inimical to the investigations by its investigative panel.

- Advertisement -



The statement read, “The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to various speculations by some individuals and media organisations about the causes and circumstances leading to the accidental air strike of 17 January 2016 at Rann in Kala Balge Area of Borno State.

“A number of these comments and publications have attempted to analyse the cause of the accident without any adequate knowledge or information about the incident. This is not only misleading but inimical to the ongoing effort to investigate the accident.

“There is therefore the need for the public to exercise restraint in commenting about this unfortunate incident.

“Again, the NAF will like to remind the public that a committee has been set up to thoroughly investigate the accident.

“The committee has moved to Maiduguri and presently interviewing people with a view to eliciting facts about the accident. As such, it is only fair and just for members of the public to allow the committee carry out its task without prejudice while waiting for it to submit its report.”

- Advertisement -



Comments