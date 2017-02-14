Nigerians should be getting ready to see the President – Presidency

Garba Shehu, spokesperson of President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigerians should be ready to see the President soon.

Shehu said this on Tuesday during a brief chat with Sunrise daily on Channels TV.

He said Nigerians will soon “see the President in flesh”.

Shehu said, “Nigerians should be getting ready to see the president in flesh, as soon as possible.”

He also confirmed the phone conversation between President Buhari and US President, Donald Trump.

The spokesman said it is not surprising that President Buhari was the first African leader Trump spoke with.

“It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Pres. Trump made the choice of making the first African call to the Pres. Of Nigeria,” he said.

