Only Nigerians will wake up and wish their President dead – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Tourism, Lai Mohammed has said rumors about the death of President Muhammadu Buhari are “silly”.

He said this on Wednesday after the federal executive council meeting.

“I don’t want to lend my voice to a very silly thing. I will not join this debate. I think there are more serious issues of state to discuss than this issue,” he said.

Mohammed said it was only in this part of the world that citizens wish their President dead.

“It’s only in this part of the world that you wake up in the morning and you say the president of the country is dead. I will not join that kind of debate at all.”

Former Chairman of the PDP board of trustees, Tony Anenih also condemned the rumour, stating that he has been a victim in the past.

“This attitude of doing false reports about the death of our leaders has become characteristic in the media and it is not good. I was a victim of this in May last year when I was reported to have died in a London hospital,” he said.

“Former President Ibrahim Babangida was also a victim of such sinister rumoured death last year. I wonder what those behind the false and mischievous reports intended to gain from them.

“Fabricating such negative and false reports of death about fellow human beings is wicked and ungodly. It is clearly against Biblical admonition that we should pray for leaders and people in authority.

“At this time of economic recession, rather than wish President Buhari dead, Nigerians should fervently pray for him to enjoy good health to be able to take the country out of the woods.

“The masterminds of these false reports should desist from such despicable act that only portrays them as inhuman. They should fear God, ask for His mercy and forgiveness so that they do not invite the wrath of God upon their heads.”

