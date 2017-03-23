No evidence of Dino Melaye having any degree | London School of Economics says

by Dolapo Adelana
The London School of Economics and Political Science has said the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye did not receive any formal education from the institution,according to Sahara Reporters.
Melaye had reportedly claimed to have received a certificate from the institution.
But according to the online news medium, the school said Melaye does not possess a degree from its university.
Candy Gibson, a Senior Media Relations Officer at LSE, stated in an email, “We have checked our records and can find no evidence of Dino Melaye having any degree qualification from the London School of Economics and Political Science.”
Melaye had claimed that he obtained seven degrees from several institutions, including Harvard and LSE.
The certificate scandal first started when the site said it had gotten reliable information that Melaye did not meet the requirements to graduate from the Department of Geography, Ahmadu Bello University, where he claimed to have gotten three degrees.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter
1 Comment
First thing first.Dino Melaye certificate recket or scandal is not the first certificate scandal,there are many others before Melaye.Of particular note or interest is that of president Buhari whose certificate scandal is ordinary school certificate.I remember in Nigeria a whole former speaker house of representative in similar scandal agreed and apologise to Nigerians.Buhari’s school certificate must be put to rest before or alongside Melaye’s alleged certificate scandal