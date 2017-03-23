No evidence of Dino Melaye having any degree | London School of Economics says

by Dolapo Adelana

The London School of Economics and Political Science has said the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye did not receive any formal education from the institution,according to Sahara Reporters.

Melaye had reportedly claimed to have received a certificate from the institution.

But according to the online news medium, the school said Melaye does not possess a degree from its university.

Candy Gibson, a Senior Media Relations Officer at LSE, stated in an email, “We have checked our records and can find no evidence of Dino Melaye having any degree qualification from the London School of Economics and Political Science.”

Melaye had claimed that he obtained seven degrees from several institutions, including Harvard and LSE.

The certificate scandal first started when the site said it had gotten reliable information that Melaye did not meet the requirements to graduate from the Department of Geography, Ahmadu Bello University, where he claimed to have gotten three degrees.