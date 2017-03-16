UPDATE: No law mandates me to wear uniform as Customs boss, Hameed Ali tells Senate

by Dolapo Adelana

The Comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service Hameed Ali has told the Senate that there was no law that required him to wear uniform as Customs boss.

Ali said this on Thursday on the floor of the Senate while responding to a question from Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu asked Ali, “Please oblige us if you have any reason for not wearing the Customs uniform?”, to which Ali responded, “There’s no law requiring me to wear uniform as CG of Customs”.