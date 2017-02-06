No need to reconvene to discuss Buhari’s letter – Gbajabiamila

The Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, says there is no need to reconvene the House for the purpose of considering Buhari’s letter.

Gbajabiamila, who spoke with The Punch via electronic mail said the president had done the right thing by communicating with the National Assembly and avoiding a vacuum.

The mail read in part, “I do not believe there is a need to reconvene for purposes of considering the letter. As you know, a President can go on leave and also extend same if there is a need to.

“The important thing is there is no power vacuum for as long as a President or Governor is absent.

“The constitutional safeguard has been triggered off and there is no constitutional crisis.

“The President did give the reason for the extension. The reason is not unusual and we should not give in to speculation and unfounded rumours.”

