Nokia 3310 to be relaunched

Nokia will relaunch the 3310, which is perhaps the best loved and most reliable phone in history.

The phone, which was first released in 2000 will be sold for just €59 (about N23000).

For those who remember the phone, the 3310 is being pitched as a reliable second phone.

According to Evan Blass, the phone will be revealed at Mobile World Congress later this month.

The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon marketplace and not directly from the company itself.

The Amazon listing describes a range of features, including a clock, calculator, the ability to store up to ten reminders and four games: Snake II, Pairs II, Space Impact, and Bantumi.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments